Odisha pips UP to top honour for water conservation efforts

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Monday declared 38 winners, including joint winners in nine categories, to be honoured for their meritorious contributions to water management and conservation at the 5th National Water Awards, 2023.

All the states falling into various categories would be given rewards. In the category of Best State, it was dominated by Odisha, with Uttar Pradesh coming out as the second-best state. Gujarat and Puducherry shared the third position. In the award-giving ceremony, winners in different categories would be rewarded with a citation, trophy, and cash prizes.

Odisha has done quite well in rejuvenation of natural water bodies like lakes and ponds and is ranked among the top seven states. The award distribution function will take place on October 22 in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest on the occasion. However, among others, two ministers of state for the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Chowdhary and V Somanna, besides senior officers from the ministry, will also attend the event.

The National Water Awards were instituted in 2018 to create an awareness drive on water management and its conservation and induce adoption of best practices in the usage of water. The winners of this award will be those individuals and organisations who have successfully and substantially contributed to the implementation of the vision of the government in respect of a “Jal Samridh Bharat.”.

Around 686 applications were received on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 5th National Water Awards, followed by judgement on the same by a jury and then ground truthing by the Central Water Commission and Central Ground Water Board.

Winners were selected in nine categories, which include Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution other than school or college, and Best Civil Society.

The National Water Awards encourage public participation and cooperation in the conservation and management of water resources, with the water resource considered a national asset. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is entrusted with the responsibility of establishing policy frameworks and implementing programmes for the development, preservation and of water as a national asset.