Odisha on top as Prez confers 5th National Water Awards 2023

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the fifth National Water Awards 2023 through a gifting ceremony here on Tuesday.

A total of 38 winners, including joint winners across nine categories, were awarded for outstanding contributions in the field of water conservation and management. The awards are in line with the purpose of creating awareness and mainstreaming sustainable water management practices in India. The function started with the auspicious ‘Jal Kalash’ ceremony.

Delivering her address at the function, the President expressed gratitude to the awardees and informed that this water conservation by them will be decisive for the future of the country. She also elaborated that all households in India should be supplied with wholesome and safe drinking water, and it is being addressed through various schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission by the government. Murmu called for collective public and governmental efforts towards achieving the “water-secure India” and exhorted that every home should have a Rainwater Harvesting Structure (RWHS).

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, thanked winners with appreciation. He said: “These awards have also created healthy competition.”

He appreciated Odisha for topping the ‘Best State list’. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat shared the next rank, while Puducherry ranked third. The Union Minister pointed out that this achievement is very important for the realisation of the vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Vini Mahajan and secretary of the Department of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee, emphasised public participation in water conservation. The duo also announced that soon the 6th National Water Awards would be announced.

The book “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Best Practices” was also launched. It is a collection of the best practices in the context of water conservation that have been implemented under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Winning efforts include the construction of 53,000 rainwater harvesting structures by Odisha.