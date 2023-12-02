Odisha: On first day of Zero Fatality Week, 8 killed in accident

BHUBANESWAR: At least eight people including three women and a child were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar district early Friday, police said.

The casualties occurred on the first day of the Zero Fatality Week’ which is being observed by the state government aiming at reducing the number of road accidents in early winter.

Police said the accident took place on National Highway 20 near Balijodi village in Ghatagon area.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of each deceased Patnaik also directed officials to ensure free treatment for those who were injured in road mishap.