Odisha MP Sujeet Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha, BJD expels him from party

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for "anti-party activities", soon after he tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament. The opposition BJD said Kumar has “let down the party” which sent him to the Rajya Sabha. In an order, BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that Kumar has also let the aspirations of people of Kalahandi down. In his resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Kumar said he took the decision “consciously”.

“I take this opportunity to express my profuse gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House,” Kumar said in the resignation letter. This comes a month after Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the BJD. She was recently elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament as a BJP MP.