Odisha MLA and MP seats likely to increase after next delimitation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to get more Assembly and Lok Sabha seats after the next delimitation exercise, expected to be carried out after the 2027 census, sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday indicated the possibility while laying the foundation stone for a new Assembly building here.

While justifying the requirement to construct a new Assembly building, Majhi said, “Today, we have 147 MLAs, which could increase after delimitation. I am not sure, but after delimitation, the number of MLAs could be 200. Therefore, we have to construct a new Assembly building keeping in view the next 50/100 years.”

Currently, the legislative Assembly has 147 members and 21 Lok Sabha seats from the state in accordance with the 1971 census data, which was based on a population of 2.20 crore.