Odisha minor burn victim airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after three miscreants set her ablaze in Odisha’s Puri district, was airlifted to Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

Soon after the girl was shifted to Delhi, Odisha DGP YB Khurania went to Balanga area in Puri district and visited the place of the crime on the bank of the Bhargavi river.

“The investigation has reached a sensitive stage and we will be able to provide details of the incident very soon,” Khurania told reporters at Balanga.

His visit to the crime spot came after the Opposition BJD gheraoed the Balanga Police Station demanding arrest of culprits within 48 hours, and threatening to block the national highway passing through Bhubaneswar.

The police remain clueless about the accused persons even 36 hours after the incident, alleged woman BJD leader and former minister Tukuni Sahoo.

Earlier in the day, a green corridor was created to take the patient from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Biju Patnaik International Airport, and one platoon of police force was deployed.

“It took around 12 minutes to reach the airport from AIIMS Bhubaneswar. She was taken in an advanced life support ambulance with a dedicated medical team,” said Traffic DCP Tapan Kumar Mohanty.

A green corridor in the context of healthcare refers to a special, cleared-out route for ambulances transporting organs for transplantation or severely ill patients to reach their destination in the shortest possible time.

The girl, with 70 per cent burns, was on oxygen support in the ICU at the Department of Burn Centre in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The patient was taken to Delhi after AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters that the patient’s condition was stable, and her blood pressure, which was low yesterday, improved and it is safe to transfer her.