Odisha migrant worker dies in Qatar; family seeks help to bring body back

Berhampur: Family members of a migrant worker from Odisha, who died in his workplace in Qatar, appealed to the government to bring his body back to his village in Ganjam district.

The Arab country has been affected by the West Asia conflict. An officer of Ganjam district said on Monday that a preliminary inquiry into his death was conducted following the request of the family, and a decision will be taken after examining the probe report.

The deceased was identified as Kuna Khuntia (25), a native of Naikanipalli in Khallikote block. The sole earning member of the family was working as a labourer in a private construction company in Doha for the last five months.

After returning from his duty on Friday night, he went to sleep and did not wake up, said a family member.