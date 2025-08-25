Odisha man arrested for conducting delivery without medical degree

Berhampur: The proprietor of a nursing home in Odisha’s Ganjam district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly conducting a delivery without holding any medical qualification, which resulted in the death of both the mother and her newborn, police said.

According to police, Mangulu Charan Pradhan (35) of Dengausta in the district, along with two ANMs, conducted the botched up delivery of the woman in the nursing home on May 11 in the absence of any registered medical practitioner.

Digapahandi police station inspector in-charge Prasant Kumar Patra said Pradhan was arrested from his village following a complaint by the deceased’s husband Babu Nayak of Korakhandi.

Both the ANMs, Madhusmita Pattanayak and Pramodini Gamango, were arrested on May 19 and August 10, respectively, for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.