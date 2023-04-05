Odisha Guv releases book

A bilingual poetry book titled ‘My World of Words (MoMoSabdaVishwam)’, originally written in english by Bishnupada Sethi and translated into Sanskrit by Rabindra Kumar Panda was released by Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha at Raj Bhavan.

Bishnupada Sethi belongs to the 1995 batch of Indian Administrative Service and is currently serving as the principal secretary, higher education department, government of Odisha. His earlier works include ‘Beyond Here and Other Poems’, ‘Beyond Feelings’, ‘Where Shall I Go!’ apart from other research based works. Panda, the vice chancellor of Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri is an acclaimed writer in Sanskrit literature and has 45 numbers of books to his credit. During the book release, the Governor appreciated the book highly and was of the opinion that the book would definitely enrich modern Sanskrit literature.

Dr Prasanna Patsani, member, state planning board attended the function as a guest of honour.