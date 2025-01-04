Odisha gears up for ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is pulling out all stops to ensure the success of upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, with various departments actively sharing preparations on social media platforms.

In a bid to leave a lasting impression on the international delegates attending this high-profile NRI event, the state government has made comprehensive arrangements. The Department of Industries has deployed 70 senior officers from Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre to assist VVIP delegates including heads of the state and other key administrative and diplomatic officials. These officers will undergo a training session on handling foreign dignitaries from January 3 onwards, to be conducted by a team from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The convention will kick off on January 8 with the youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The next day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The convention will conclude on January 10 with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards ceremony, where President Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion with her presence and deliver the closing speech. The convention will welcome Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, as the chief guest. A total of 3,000 registrations by NRIs have been made till date on the official website of the event.