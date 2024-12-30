Odisha: Four killed as bus overturns in Koraput

Koraput: Four people were killed and 40 others injured after their bus overturned in Odisha’s hilly Koraput district early in the morning on Sunday, police said. The accident happened around 5.30 am at Dokrighat near Gupteswar in Boipariguda police station

area, they said.

The bus was on its way to the Gupteswar temple with around 50 devotees from Niali in Cuttack, they added. BSF and police rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the Boipariguda hospital, an official said. It is suspected that the driver of the vehicle lost control while navigating sharp turns on the hilly road, he said.

Among those dead was a 12-year-old boy, officials said.

Conditions of several injured people were stated to be critical with many losing their arms and legs, they said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of

Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased persons.