Odisha: CRPF constable hangs self

Phulbani (Odisha): A head constable working with 127 CRPF Battalion and posted at Baliguda in Odisha’s Kandhamal district allegedly hanged himself in the barracks, police said on Saturday.



The deceased constable was identified as Romesh CL (48), Baba Sankar Saraf, inspector-in-charge of Baliguda police station, said, adding he was staying in the barracks for a couple of months. Romesh hailed from Katakada village in Kerala, he said. The officer said Romesh’s body was found hanging in the bathroom. Though he was taken to the local sub-divisional hospital by his colleagues, doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police said his body was sent to his native village after autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

He was believed to be under mental depression for some time, Saraf said.