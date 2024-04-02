MillenniumPost
Odisha: Cong names 8 LS, 47 Assembly candidates

BY MPost2 April 2024 6:21 PM GMT

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday released its first list of eight candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and 47 nominees for the Assembly elections, which will be simultaneously held in Odisha in four phases.

The eastern state has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

The party renominated its sitting MP Saptagiri Ulaka, who will contest from the Koraput seat.

The other candidates for the Lok Sabha seats are Sanjay Bhoi (Bargarh), Janardan Dehury (Sundergarh), Manoj Mishsra (Bolangir), Droupadi Majhi (Kalahandi), Bhujabal Majhi (Nabarangpur), Amir Chand Nayak (Kandhamal) and Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik (Berhampur).

