Odisha CM's office, residence under corrupt grip: PM Modi

Asserting that the BJD government in Odisha is on its way out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was hurt over the "destruction" of the state.

Addressing a public meeting here under the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat, Modi said though the state is rich in mineral resources, its people are distressed.

The PM also said the Odisha Chief Minister’s office and residence are under the grip of a coterie that destroyed the state and shattered the dreams of the youths.

"Who is responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Odisha? It is the BJD government that is under the control of some corrupt people. A handful of corrupt persons have grabbed the chief minister’s office and residence. Small workers of the BJD have now become crorepatis," the Prime Minister said.

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD, Modi said the state government has prevented people from availing the benefits of the mineral resources. "In 2014, Modi had prepared a new mineral exploration policy, under which Odisha is getting high royalty," he said.

Stating that Odisha received Rs 26,000 crore from the district mineral fund (DMF), Modi said the money should have been spent on roads, schools, and drinking water, but the BJD has misused it.

He said neither the mineral resources nor the cultural heritage of Odisha is safe in the hands of the BJD government.

"Even, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government," Modi said, expressing concern over the missing of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury) keys for the last six years.

"A coterie roaming around the chief minister is responsible for this," Modi added.

He said Odisha wants to know why the BJD has suppressed the judicial commission inquiry report on Ratna Bhandar keys. "The role of BJD in the case is a suspect. The BJP government after it comes to power on June 10 will make the report public," Modi said.

Modi said a double-engine government will be formed in the state after the elections.

He said people have imposed faith on the BJD government for the past 25 years. "Entire Odisha is now introspecting what the people have got in these years. Farmers are facing hardships, youths are migrating to other states for livelihood while the situation is worse in the tribal hinterland," he said.

The PM said people in large numbers are migrating to other states despite Odisha being rich in natural resources like mines, forests, and water. "Why the people of Odisha are forced to reel under extreme poverty?" he asked.

Noting that he came from the land of Lord Somnath to offer prayers in the land of Lord Jagannath, the PM said, "After seeing the poverty in Odisha, I feel hurt. Who has destroyed my Odisha? Who has ruined the dreams of the youths? This gives me extreme pain."