Odisha CM’s close aide VK Pandian joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide and former IAS officer V Karthikeyan Pandian on Monday formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).



Pandian joined the regional party in the presence of the chief minister, state ministers, lawmakers and senior BJD leaders at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik.

‘I welcome Pandian into the BJD. He would work for the party and the people of Odisha with all sincerity and dedication,’ the CM said in a video message.

In another statement, Patnaik said, ‘He has been working very hard for the state for several years and would continue to do so. He has earned people’s respect. I wish him all the best.’

Pandian said, ‘With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, I will work for the party and the people of Odisha with full sincerity and dedication.’