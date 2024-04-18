Odisha CM to contest from two Assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also contest from Kantabanji Assembly constituency in Bolangir district of Western Odisha along with his traditional Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.



This was announced by Patnaik himself on Wednesday while releasing the 5th list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections in the state.

Patnaik in 2019 Assembly elections had also contested from two seats.

He won from both Hinjili and Bijepur Assembly segment in Bargarh district of western Odisha.

However, Odisha chief minister Patnaik later

resigned from Bijepur and retained the Hinjili seat.