Odisha CM Patnaik launches state dashboard

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rolled out the state dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes and aid in data-driven decision-making.

The State Dashboard consists of three critical components–CM Dashboard, Department Dashboard and Administrative Action Monitoring Portal. The application appraises the performance of different administrative departments on 5T parameters.

The CM dashboard shares huge data with the public and is a landmark initiative for transparency.

The standout features of this dashboard include Key Performance Indicators based on performance monitoring and a visual display of progress for timely decision-making. It showcases 30 different dashboards from 16 departments currently, with a plan to add more departments subsequently. It leverages the power of visualization and advanced analytics to appraise the performance of departments and their schemes.

The CM component of the state dashboard called CM Dashboard is made public so that citizens can access it through the link https://cmdashboard.odisha.gov.in/. Public participation will increase accountability among the departments and ensure more transparency in the service delivery processes.