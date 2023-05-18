Odisha CM hopes Puri Int’l Airport will be ready soon, seeks PM’s support

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for the early construction of the proposed international airport at Puri.



Speaking at the flagging off of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, he urged Modi for two more such trains between Puri and Rourkela, and Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad.

“I met the prime minister recently and had a detailed discussion on the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri. We will incorporate all the suggestions given by him for making it a world-class seaside airport,” Patnaik said, addressing the programme through video conference in the presence of Modi.

“With the cooperation and support of the prime minister, this airport will be ready within three-four years. The prime minister will come to ‘Shreekhetra’ (Puri) to dedicate it to the nation,” he added.

Patnaik said the state government was developing Puri as an international centre of heritage. “It is the first city in India to have 100 per cent drink-from-tap water supply.”

At the programme, Modi launched railway projects worth Rs 8,200 crore and also flagged off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express that will connect Puri to West Bengal’s Howrah.

Thanking the prime minister, Patnaik said: “I would take this opportunity to request him for the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Rourkela, and another one connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad. These trains will facilitate faster movement of passengers between these important cities.”