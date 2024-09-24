Odisha Chief Minister orders judicial probe into army officer’s custodial ‘torture’, ‘sexual assault’ of fiancee

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of an army officer and the “sexual assault” of his fiancee at a police station here.

The state government has appointed a commission of inquiry to be headed by Justice Chittaranjan Dash, a retired high court judge, an official notification said.

The panel will examine the sequence of events and circumstances, as well as the role, conduct and accountability of individuals and authorities, it said. The report will be filed within 60 days. “The commission will suggest measures to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such events in future, and ensure safety and security of women,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, the army officer, his fiancee and her father met Majhi at the state secretariat here in the morning, an official said.

The CM, in a statement, had on Sunday evening said that the Odisha government is committed to taking strict action against all persons or officials who are found guilty. The state government also requested the Orissa High Court to supervise the investigation being carried out by the crime branch of the Odisha Police. An independent inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of the high court.

While emphasising on rule of the law, Majhi said his government respects the Indian Army. “The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women,” the statement said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Majhi, the father of the woman said: “We had urged the Odisha government for a judicial inquiry and it has agreed. We welcome the decision and thank the CM for this.”

The government has suspended five personnel of the Bharatpur police station, and registered a case against them for “torturing the army officer and sexually harassing

his fiancee”.