Odisha: BJD MP, two ex-MLAs quit regional party

Bhubaneswar: In a jolt to the ruling Biju Janata Dal, a sitting MP and two ex-MLAs on Saturday resigned from the regional party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.Cine star and sitting Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty tendered his resignation from the BJD. Mohanty said he was “feeling suffocated” in the party for over four years.

Mohanty was the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections. Actor-turned-politician and former MLA Akash Das Nayak also resigned from the BJD. In a video statement, the former Korei MLA announced his resignation from the primary membership of BJD.

“After listening to my inner voice, for self-respect and the respect of Korei residents, I have decided to quit BJD,” he said. During the day, former party MLA from Bhubaneswar-North Priyadarshi Mishra also resigned from

BJD and joined the BJP

on Saturday.