Odisha Assembly polls: Patnaik resigns as CM after BJD’s defeat

Bhubaneswar: Marking the end of his 24-year-rule in Odisha, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday resigned from the post of the chief minister after the defeat of his party in the Assembly elections in the state.



Patnaik handed over his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, sources said. Though a number of BJD leaders had gathered at Patnaik’s residence, he came alone and left the premises after submitting his resignation letter.

BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 Assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win only 51 seats. Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. The results were announced on Tuesday.

Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that when he took charge of Odisha 70 per cent of the state’s population was living below the poverty line, and during his 24-year tenure, he brought it down to 10 per cent.

Meeting the newly-elected MLAs of his party, he said the BJD would continue to work for the state.

“When I first became the CM, 70 per cent of the people of Odisha were living below the poverty line. Now, only 10 per cent people are below it. Our efforts in agriculture and irrigation sectors and women empowerment have led to this achievement. We have nothing to be ashamed of,” he told the MLAs.

Patnaik, who also heads the BJD as its president, said that his party has served the people of Odisha for the last 24 years and would continue to work for the state. Earlier in the day, Patnaik tendered his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das, following the defeat of his party in the Assembly polls.

Patnaik’s resignation marks the end of an era in Odisha’s politics. He took oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the first time on March 5, 2000, and, was re-elected four times since then. Meanwhile, BJD MLA Arun Sahoo, who met Patnaik in the morning, said, “Naveen Patnaik has a big heart. He has asked us to serve the people of the state. We are grateful to him.”