Odisha Assembly adjourned as opposition demands special discussion over farmer's issue

Bhubaneswar: The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress MLAs created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly on Saturday demanding a special discussion on the farmer's issue, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

The opposition members trooped to the well of the House even before Speaker Surama Padhy took her seat and raised slogans against the BJP government in the state.

While most of the BJD and Congress MLAs were in the well of the House, Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati was seen shouting slogans standing on a chair near the Speaker’s podium.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik were present in the House when the BJD and Congress members were agitating in the well of the House.

As the Speaker's repeated appeal to agitating members to return to their seats went in vain, she adjourned the proceeding till noon.

The Opposition BJD demanded a special discussion on the farmers issue after suspending all the business in the House. This is for the second consecutive day that the opposition raised the same issue. They also raised slogans on the alleged worsening of law and order situation in the state.

Senior BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo outside the House, alleged that the government was not in a mood to listen about the plight of farmers. "They are not accepting the BJD's notice for a special discussion on farmers," Sahoo said while his colleague Goutam Bhddha Das said that the BJD lawmakers will soon march to Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the Governor over the farmer's issue.