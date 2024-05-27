Odisha: 412 millionaires in fray for Assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: As many as 412 ‘crorepati’ candidates are contesting the Odisha Assembly elections which are being held from May 13 to June 1.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,283 out of 1,285 candidates, who are contesting for the 147 MLA seats in Odisha. Assembly elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 1,283 candidates analysed, 412(32 per cent) are crorepatis. In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, out of 1,121 candidates, 304 (27 per cent) were crorepatis, the ADR said in its report.

“... 128 BJD candidates, 96 BJP nominees, 88 Congress candidates and 11 AAP candidates have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore,” it said. The average assets

per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 is Rs

2.89 crore.