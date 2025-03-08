Odisha: 2,966 ‘Agniveers’ graduate from INS Chilka

Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women, of the Indian Navy on Friday passed out from INS Chilka, the Navy’s premier training establishment in Odisha.

Additionally, 288 senior secondary recruit (medical assistants) and 227 Naviks also graduated on this occasion.

The passing-out parade (POP) marked the culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous naval training and was held in a unique post-sunset ceremony.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, while Commanding Officer of INS Chilka was the conducting officer with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, Commodore B Deepak Aneel also in attendance.

The event was witnessed by the family members of the graduates.

The POP not only signifies the successful completion of initial training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Indian Navy, according to an official statement.

The Indian Navy emphasises on a gender neutral environment to transform these men and women into a combat ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force, it said.

During his address, Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command congratulated the trainees for the successful completion of the course exemplifying hard work, discipline and commitment.

He impressed upon the Agniveers to hone their skills and be technologically aware, while imbibing the Navy’s core values of duty, honour and courage.

He urged them to uphold the honour of the nation while charting their course with courage and determination.

The chief guest awarded medals and trophies to meritorious ‘Agniveers’.

Devraj Singh Rathore and Pramodh Singh received the chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for best Aginveer in the MR and SSR categories, respectively.

Mansa Gulivindhala was awarded with the Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for Best Woman Agniveer

in the overall order of merit, while Mohit Kumar, received the Director General, Indian Coast Guard Rolling Trophy and Director General Gold Medal for Best Navik (general duty branch).

Earlier during the valedictory function, Aneel presented the overall championship trophy to Angre division and runners up trophy to Eklavya Division.

He also unveiled the latest edition of ‘Ankur,’ the bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka.