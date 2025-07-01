Odisha: 2 Maoists gunned down by security forces

Bhubaneswar: Two Maoists were gunned down by Odisha Police in Kandhamal district on Monday and arms and ammunition seized from their camp, an official statement said.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Manku and Chandan. While Manku was an Area Committee Member (ACM) in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Chandan was a party member.

Apart from recovering two bodies, the security personnel seized a rifle from the spot. Revolvers, cartridges, walkie-talkie sets, batteries and other items have also been seized, the statement issued by the police headquarters said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of some Maoists near a protected forest in Baliguda police station area, the District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation.

“Today around noon, there was a gunfight between DVF jawans and Naxalites. Manku and Chandan were killed in an exchange of gunfire. Police seized the bodies and intensified the operation in the area,” the statement said.

Odisha DGP Y B Khurania congratulated Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Harisha B C and members of the DVF for the successful operation.