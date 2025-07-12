Objectionable posts against PM, RSS: Cartoonist moves SC for anticipatory bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Indore-based cartoonist accused of uploading “objectionable” cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi agreed to hear on July 14, the plea filed by Hemant Malviya challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order refusing to grant him relief after advocate Vrinda Grover sought urgent hearing in the matter.

The high court had observed that it was gross misuse of freedom of speech.

Grover submitted the matter pertains to a cartoon which Malviya made in 2021 during Covid and the high court said no landmark cases like in Arnesh Kumar and Imran Pratapgarhi, which dealt with life and liberty, will be followed.

She submitted that the high court has condemned the cartoonist,

“The offence is under which BNS which entails a maximum of three years of punishment,” Grover submitted.

Justice Dhulia ordered that the matter will be listed on July 14 before the appropriate bench.

On July 3, the high court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Malviya.

A FIR was registered against Malviya at Lasudiya police station of Indore in May on the complaint of local lawyer and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Vinay Joshi.

Malviya hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and disturbed communal harmony by uploading objectionable material on social media, the complaint alleged.