Objection filled in Varanasi court against plea seeking ASI survey

Varanasi (UP): The Muslim side on Monday filed its objection before the Varanasi district court to a petition seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Supreme Court had on May 19 deferred a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the structure, claimed to be a ‘Shivling’, found at the complex, saying implications of the Allahabad High Court order on it merits closer scrutiny.

The direction had come on the plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee against the high court’s May 12 order for the determination of the age of the structure using modern technology. However, the mosque authorities have maintained that the structure is part of a fountain in the ‘wazu khana’, where ablutions are performed before namaz.

After the high court order, the district court had on May 16 agreed to hear a plea for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On Monday, Rajesh Mishra, special counsel for Gyanvapi and Adi Vishweshwar cases, said that the Masjid Committee filed its objection in the court of District Judge AK Vishwesh to the petition.