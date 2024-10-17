Oath-taking of 92 CBI sub-inspectors held at academy, director shares words of wisdom

Ghaziabad: The oath-taking of 92 sub-inspectors of the 28th batch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took place on Wednesday. The function was conducted by CBI director Praveen Sood as the chief guest.



In his address, Sood congratulated the new officers and their families for their success. Sood pointed out that the intensive training at the academy and the new investigative techniques are encouraging. He said more women have joined the agency, which is considered a positive development for the CBI.

The director urged the officers to focus on the mission of the organisation as India’s premier investigative agency and use the skills they have learnt to serve the country wholeheartedly. He emphasised that real learning begins when they are engaged in investigative and prosecution work, allowing them to sharpen their skills. Sood told the officers to look at challenges and failures as learning opportunities while reminding them to maintain impartiality and integrity, which are the core values of the CBI motto.

Sood also discouraged officials from seeking external recognition, especially through social media, and suggested they focus on internal recognition for their work. He emphasised the importance of staying immune to external pressures and urged the officers and their families to be ready to serve anywhere in India.

Emphasising the need to work smarter, Sood explained that success is about using skills correctly to achieve results with minimal effort and maintaining a work-life balance.