NV Sir’s students ace JEE Mains

Kota: Motion Education, led by the “real Jeetu Bhaiya of Kota” – NV Sir (Nitin Vijay) – has once again raised the bar in competitive exam preparation. Based on results compiled so far from JEE Mains 2025, a staggering 65.8 percent of Motion Education students have qualified for JEE Advanced, far surpassing the national qualification average of 16.25 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Vijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and faculty for this outstanding result. The dedication, discipline, and consistent effort shown by everyone involved is truly commendable. This success not only reflects our academic rigour but also our commitment to nurturing future leaders in science and technology.”

Beyond academic rigour, Motion Education strongly believes in the philosophy of “students first, results next”, the institute said in a statement, adding that it prioritises the mental and emotional well-being of its students through regular motivational sessions by NV Sir, access to in-house counsellors, stress management workshops, and peer mentorship initiatives.

Adding to this stellar performance, 4 students have secured ranks in the Top 100, with 17 in the Top 500, 39 in the Top 1000, and 453 students within AIR 10,000, the institute said, adding what truly distinguishes this year’s performance is the “extraordinary 100 percent selection rate” from Motion Education’s premium programmes such as Eklavya, IMMP, A* (30), and V* (110) Batches. Notably, the Special ‘A’ Batch mentored by NV Sir saw all 30 handpicked students qualify for JEE Advanced 2025, affirming the institute’s ability to identify and elevate high-potential students.

Inclusivity and excellence have gone hand in hand, with 7 students from SC, ST, and PwD categories ranking within the Top 500.

Furthermore, 76.3 percent of dropper students from the Kota Classroom batch have qualified, validating the institute’s focused and student-friendly learning ecosystem.

The JEE Main Session 2 (BE/BTech) examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from April 2 to April 9, 2025, across two shifts daily.

Over 10.5 lakh students had registered for the examination, appearing from test centres across India and abroad.