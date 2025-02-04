‘Numbers of tech snag reported by airlines fall’

New Delhi: The number of technical glitches in aircraft reported by various Indian airlines has reduced in the last three years, with the count at 273 for 10,69,680 flights operated during the period from January 2024 to January 2025.

In 2023, there were 390 technical faults reported for 11,94,777 flights operated that year. In 2022, the number stood at 723 for 9,97,041 flights operated in that particular year, official data showed on Monday.

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the data available for the last 3 years shows there was a decrease in the number of technical glitches reported by the airlines.