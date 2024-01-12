Number of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases crosses 1,000 mark

NEW DELHI: The number of cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 has crossed the 1,000 mark with Uttar Pradesh becoming the latest entrant to the list of states and Union territories that have detected its presence so far, according to INSACOG.



Data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) showed that Karnataka has reported the highest number of 214 cases among the 16 states and UTs, followed by Andhra Pradesh (189), Maharashtra (170), Kerala (154), Goa (90), Tamil Nadu (88) and Gujarat (76).

Telangana and Rajasthan have recorded 32 JN.1 cases each, Chhattisgarh has recorded 25, Delhi 16, Uttar Pradesh seven, Haryana five, Odisha three, West Bengal two and Uttarakhand one.

A total of 1,104 cases of JN.1 have been detected till now across the 16 states and UTs. The Centre has asked the states and UTs to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.