‘Number of cancer cases projected to go up to 15.7L in 2025’

New Delhi: The number of cancer cases in the country is projected to go up from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government in this regard, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said a population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, has been rolled out in the country under the National Health Mission (NHM) and also as a part of comprehensive primary healthcare.

Under the initiative, those aged above 30 years are targeted for screening for three common cancers — oral, breast and cervical. Screening for these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre scheme, the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to the states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) as part of the NHM, based on the proposals received from the states and subject to the resource envelope.