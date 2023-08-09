Nuh violence: Questions unanswered, FIRs registered but not for the murder of 6 persons

CHANDIGARH: Of 113 FIRs registered by the Haryana police in relation to Nuh violence, as per the official data, about 25 per cent (29 FIRs) have been registered under sections 153 A, 295-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the sections or offences under which the remaining about 74 per cent FIRs (84 FIRs) were registered have not been mentioned in the official data shared by the state government.



The violence led to the death of six persons, however, as per the data shared on Tuesday, the FIRs registered for the murder of these six persons, including two home guards under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has not been mentioned.

As per the IPC, person booked under sections 153-A has committed offence of promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, person booked under section 295-A has committed an offence of deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class and section 505 (2) is booked for making, publishing or circulating any statement or report containing alarming news with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious groups).

Meanwhile, about 40 per cent (46 FIRs) of these FIRs were registered in Nuh while 27 per cent (31 FIRs) of the FIRs were registered in Gurugram.

The state police has registered 16 FIRs in Palwal, 5 FIRs in Rewari, 4 FIRs each in Faridabad and Panipat, 3 FIRs in Bhiwani, 2 FIRs in Karnal and one each in Narnaul and Rohtak.

Also, the police has made a total of 312 arrests of which 7 persons were arrested under sections 153 A, 295-A and 505 (2) of the IPC and 106 preventive arrests were made under Sections 107/150/151 of the CrPC.

The police has also registered a total of 142 as per the data released by the state government.

The state government is yet to disclose the action taken against Monu Manesar, whose allegedly provocative video had gone viral on social media and supposedly acted as a catalyst leading to communal violence in Nuh.

As the situation is still grim in Haryana with key cities like Gurugram, which has offices of numerous multinational companies (MNCs) and is also known as the Millennium City of India, being affected by it, the state government is yet to release a statement on the sections under which the persons arrested for allegedly attacking a Gurugram mosque and murder of an imam have been booked.

Speaking to the Millennium Post on the condition of anonymity a senior legal expert said, “The Punjab and Haryana High in the suo motu notice issued yesterday had questioned the razing down of commercial buildings without any demolition orders and notices. The orders specified that the primary issue is whether the buildings belonging to a particular community are being brought down under the guise of law and order problem and whether it is an exercise of ethnic cleansing being conducted by the state.”

He added that the government should clarify whether the demolition drives were being conducted as per guidelines and also justify the questions raised by the High Court on the exercise of

ethnic cleansing.