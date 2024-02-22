Nuh violence: Police slaps UAPA charges on Cong MLA Mamman Khan

Charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been slapped against Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Haryana in connection with the Nuh violence case.

The charges have been slapped against the Ferozpur Jhirka MLA in a case lodged at the Nagina police station here.

Police have added charges under anti-terror law UAPA to the FIR, Khan’s counsel said on Wednesday. Police had earlier accused Khan of inciting violence and being in touch with those involved in sharing provocative posts on social media platforms. Besides, he also faces some other charges in the FIR.

Khan was arrested last year in connection with the Nuh violence case and granted bail by a court subsequently.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Nuh after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year. The violence had spread to the adjoining areas, including Gurugram, where an imam

was killed.