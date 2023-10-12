Nuh violence: No ‘failure’ of local admin but there were shortcomings, says NCM

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Thursday said the recent violence in Nuh and some other places in Haryana was not an incident of “organized crime” and there was no “failure” on the part of the local administration, but there were definitely some “shortcomings”.



Speaking at a press conference, NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said that local people were not involved in the violence and some youths became victims of incitement due to the propaganda spread through social media, which needs the attention of the society. ‘The incident was disappointing, the whole episode snowballed due to misuse of social media, however, it was not an organised crime. NCM monitored the events that occurred during the violence pro-actively. From visiting Nuh and Gurugram to meeting the victims, Lalpura said.