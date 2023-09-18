Nuh violence: Congress demands judicial inquiry

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge to bring out the truth about the Nuh incident.



Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress president Udaibhan issued a joint statement, questioning why the government is afraid of a judicial inquiry if it is not guilty.

“Judicial inquiry will bring out the truth and everything would be revealed to the public, which will be acceptable to all. The people of the state know that Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested due to political hatred, hence it is necessary for the truth to come out,” Udaibhan said.

The leaders raised concerns about inflammatory posts being posted on social media 15 days before the incident, and the government was sleeping. “This makes it clear that there is definitely something dark and sinister, that the government is trying to hide.

The government’s inaction seems to indicate either its complicity or its failure,” he added.

Hooda attributed the incident to the Haryana Police’s failure, hence the people of the state do not trust the investigation of the Haryana Police.

“Despite the government already having intelligence reports about the deteriorating situation and local Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed continuously informing the local police administration about the deteriorating situation, the government did not take any action in time.”