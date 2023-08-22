Nuh violence accused held after gunfight

Gurugram: A man allegedly involved in communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on Monday. He has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, they said.

A search operation was launched following inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police said.

The accused opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury in his leg, they said, adding the accused was nabbed and placed under arrest. He was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they said. Police said the search is on for other communal violence accused hiding in the hills. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Aamir's possession, they said.