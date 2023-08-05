Nuh unrest: 104 FIRs, 216 arrests made

Chandigarh: Haryana Home minister Anil Vij said that the police is taking pro-active measures to maintain peace in Nuh after the unrest. As of now, a total of 104 FIRs have been registered and 216 individuals have been arrested. Moreover, 80 individuals have been detained under preventive custody in connection with the incident.

When asked about the viral video of CID inspector, Vij said: “I’ve taken note of the video, suitable action will be taken.” Responding to a question regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the unrest, the minister conveyed that the police is well-versed with all details and are meticulously examining each aspect.