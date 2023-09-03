Nuh to host fourth G20 Sherpa meet

Gurugram: The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting will kick-start in Haryana’s Nuh district from Sunday.



The meeting will be held till September 7 and will see the participation of sherpas and delegates from invited countries besides G20 member countries. Special decorations have been made by the Haryana government on the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover. Two lanes each have been set up on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza for the meeting, officials said.“Apart from the G20 member countries, sherpas and other delegates from the invited countries will participate in the high-level meeting.

For the convenience of the participants, 23 liaison officers — 19 HCS and four IAS officers — have been deputed.