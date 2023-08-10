Nuh jumps from rank 30 to 2 under Aspirational Districts Programme

Chandigarh:Nuh is again in news as it has climbed up in the Niti Aayog’s Delta ranking from 30th to second rank under the Aspirational Districts Programme.



Sharing more details in this regard, Deputy Commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata said it has been possible due to the strategies and guidelines provided by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said that the tips given during the meeting held last month have been effective in driving positive change in the district.

The Aspirational Districts Programme aims to uplift and develop the most socio-economically challenged districts in India, and this progress in the Nuh district is certainly a step in the right direction, he explained.

He further said that continuous efforts are on to improve the ranking of the district on other parameters of Aspirational districts as well.

He further informed that the ranking of the district has been at first place in the parameters of agriculture and water resources. Its score has increased from 26.2 to 30.7. Similarly, the ranking of the district in health and nutrition parameters has been in second place with an increase from 64.9 to 71.3.

Due to continuous improvement in the ranking of other departments, the district has bagged an overall second position.

Khadgata said that NITI Aayog had shared a list of 112 Aspirational districts across the country, in which about 87 parameters were fixed. In these, there were many works of other departments including dropout, institutional delivery, irrigation, agriculture, and health that needed to be improved.

Nuh district is continuously improving its ranking. Officers and employees of the concerned departments of the district are working hard to make sure that the Nuh district is excluded from the list of backward districts.

Today, as a result of the awareness of the citizens and dedicated efforts taken by the district administrative officers, Nuh district has come bagged the second position in the delta ranking of Aspirational districts in the country.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Aspirational Districts Programme is a part of the government’s endeavour to raise the standard of living of its citizens and ensure inclusive development for all under the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

He said that the objective of the Aspirational Districts Programme is to give benefits to the people by making large-scale improvements in

health and nutrition, education and agriculture and water resources etc