NSOU hosts 11th Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) hosted the 11th Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture on Friday, in tribute to one of India’s most iconic leaders. The event was organised by the School of Social Sciences and featured a thought-provoking lecture by renowned social theorist and political critic professor Ashis Nandy, on the theme, ‘The Past and the Future of Dissent in India’.

The event began at 1:30 pm with an address from Professor Barnana Guha Thakurta (Banerjee), director of the School of Social Sciences. In her speech, Professor Thakurta highlighted the importance of upholding the values of freedom, dissent and academic inquiry that Netaji embodied.

Professor Nandy’s lecture delved into the historical roots of dissent, stressing its significance as a cornerstone of democratic societies.

He explored how dissent has shaped social change and resilience in India, while also reflecting on the challenges it faces in contemporary times. His reflections on the evolving dynamics of dissent in Indian society captivated the audience, offering profound insights.

In addition, the lecture has been published in book form and is available at a discounted price at the venue. It will also be sold at the NSOU stall during the upcoming Kolkata Book Fair 2025.

The event was attended by a wide array of academics, students, and dignitaries, including the authorised vice-chancellor (V-C) of the university, professor Ritu Mathur, faculty member of the department of History, School of Social Sciences.