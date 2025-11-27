NSG to hold ‘Neverever’ memorial, pledge at Mumbai’s Gateway of India

MUMBAI: The National Security Guard (NSG) will organise a solemn memorial and pledge ceremony themed “Neverever” at the Gateway of India on Wednesday to honour the martyrs, survivors, and all victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The event is aimed at reaffirming a collective national resolve that such an attack must never ever recur.

A specially curated memorial zone will showcase photographs and the names of the heroes and all those who lost their lives in the 2008 attacks. Visitors will offer floral tributes and light candles. This year, the NSG is introducing a “Living Memorial”—a concept in which wax from homage candles will be preserved and retained for future observances.

Under this theme, titled “Neverever”, pledge-taking ceremonies will be organised in 11 colleges and 26 schools across Mumbai, where students, citizens, armed forces personnel, and others will reaffirm their commitment to peace, vigilance and national security.

The event at the Gateway of India will have a pledge booth and a message-writing corner where citizens can take part by taking the pledge and writing notes to the martyrs and survivors. The programme will also comprise the felicitation of survivors and families of martyrs, apart from specially curated audio-visual presentations.

The tribute will see the Gateway of India light up in the tricolour, displaying the tricolour and the word “Neverever”, symbolising the enduring spirit, unity, and resolve of Mumbai in the face of adversity.