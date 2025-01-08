NSG commandos deployed at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, anticipated to host a staggering 45 crore visitors from across the globe, is transforming into a fortress of faith with a formidable multi-layered security setup. At the heart of this operation are the elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, adding muscle to the already extensive security arrangements for what promises to be the largest human congregation ever.

A team of 100 NSG commandos, armed with cutting-edge weaponry and backed by rapid-response helicopters, has been deployed in the sprawling fairgrounds. Two more teams of 50 commandos each are expected to join shortly, ensuring every inch of the Maha Kumbh area is under a hawk-eyed vigil. The commandos have already established a robust presence at critical sites such as the Sangam, Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akhara zones, and the Kalpvasis camps.

“NSG’s primary focus is on counter-terrorism, and their deployment here is a testament to the importance of this event,” said a senior official. Their expertise is crucial as special attention is being directed toward preempting any terror threats during the religious mega-event.

Joining the NSG are 30 specialized spotter teams, adept at identifying and neutralizing potential threats. Drawn from states including Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh, 18 of these teams are already operational. Equipped with intelligence on terror profiles and networks, these spotters are the unsung heroes working to ensure a secure Kumbh experience.

Adding to the formidable security setup is the deployment of over 15,000 police personnel sourced from 70 districts, including 400 women officers. To maintain round-the-clock security, they are working in three shifts, with provisions in place for their well-being. “Our personnel are putting in relentless efforts to safeguard the sanctity of the event,” said Inspector Vilas Yadav of the Mahakumbhnagar Police Line.

A dedicated app is managing data on the deployment of police personnel. The app’s facial recognition feature simplifies personnel identification and ensures seamless digital attendance.