NSE phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to Sanjay Pandey

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

"The application is allowed and the applicant is granted bail," said Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The money laundering case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, arises from a CBI FIR against Pandey and his company iSec Services Private Limited for the alleged commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code, Indian Telegraph Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.