NSA Doval: US and India must remain at forefront of tech

New Delhi: India and the US must remain at the forefront of developing critical technologies as part of a larger strategic interest, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday in presence of his American counterpart Jake Sullivan.



Doval’s comments came a day after he and Sullivan unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas

of artificial intelligence, semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

“The US and India have got to remain at the forefront of technology in case we need to protect and defend our value systems and it is part of a larger strategic interest,” Doval said.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) was addressing the iCET (India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) industry roundtable hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between India and the US in areas of critical technologies.

On Monday, Doval and Sullivan carried out a comprehensive review of the implementation of iCET during a meeting.

In his remarks at the CII event, Doval highlighted the role of industry in technology and the progress of iCET

since its inception, according to a CII statement. “iCET has achieved more than we could imagine,” Doval said, highlighting the progress made across the defence innovation roadmap and startups, and emphasised the importance of the semiconductor industry. In his address, Sullivan noted three important buckets for technology partnerships, the first being innovation, the second as production, and the third being deployment.

The top Biden administration official highlighted the importance of innovation and emphasised the need for government support for the private sector. There exists bipartisan support for Indian industry in the US, he said adding that building the ecosystem and supply chain is the key to production. Sullivan said that the core of iCET is about the idea of India and US being able to support each other and to encourage greater collaboration in the technology ecosystem, jointly innovate and find solutions to challenges. Both the NSAs assured the industry that they welcome industry highlighting specific issues and due diligence will be done to resolve any barriers which hold back deeper and closer India US ties.

The Initiative for iCET represents a landmark agreement between the two countries on emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, biotech, and defense innovation.

On Monday’s meeting on iCET between Doval and Sullivan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides took stock of the “significant strides” made by India and the US toward deepening and expanding strategic cooperation across key technology sectors including space,

semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology, critical minerals and clean energy.