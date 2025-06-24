NSA Doval, Russia's Security Council Dy Secretary discuss advancing bilateral cooperation

Beijing: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval discussed with Russia's Security Council Deputy Secretary Aleksandr Venediktov on Tuesday the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. "H.E. Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called on NSA Shri Ajit Doval today on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing," the Indian embassy in Beijing said on X.

It said the two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. Venediktov said he looked forward to receiving Doval in Russia for the next round of the strategic dialogue at an early date. "Both sides reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the vision of the leaders," the post said.