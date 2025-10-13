NRIs extend ‘full support’ to Punjab’s ‘Mission Chardikala’

CHANDIGARH: Reaffirming their solidarity with flood-hit Punjab, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Australia and New Zealand on Sunday pledged full support to Mission Chardikala, the initiative launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for relief and rehabilitation across the state.

During a virtual interaction with the diaspora, the Chief Minister lauded the “strong emotional and developmental bond” of Punjabis abroad with their homeland. He said the NRIs had achieved remarkable success through hard work and determination, “but had never forgotten their motherland.” Mann noted that NRIs have long contributed to village development, sports promotion, and the preservation of Punjab’s rich cultural legacy.

Describing the NRI Townhall as a vital link between the state and its diaspora, Mann said the session was meant to engage Punjabis in Australia and New Zealand with Mission Chardikala, aimed at mobilising global support for Punjab’s rebuilding efforts. He urged participation in the Rangla Punjab Fund through CSR and philanthropic donations.

The Chief Minister detailed the devastation caused by the recent floods, which he described as “one of the most horrifying tragedies in Punjab’s recent history.” He said over 2,300 villages were submerged, affecting more than two million people. “Around 60 lives were lost, seven lakh rendered homeless, and damage to crops, schools, hospitals, roads, and bridges is estimated at Rs 13,800 crore,” he added.

Mann said Mission Chardikala is a global fundraising campaign for the welfare of flood victims and the state’s rehabilitation efforts. “Just as Chardikala signifies the eternal Sikh spirit of strength and optimism in adversity, Mission Chardikala is a call to unite all Punjabis worldwide,” he emphasized, assuring that every contribution will be used transparently.