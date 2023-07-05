NRF starts Vistadome coaches to boost tourism in Northeast

MALIGAON: Indian Railways redefined train journey in the country when it introduced Vistadome coaches a few years back.



Vistadome coaches offer a 360- degree view of the journey as the coaches comes complete with huge glass windows and roofs for the passengers to enjoy the breath-taking panoramic views of pristine nature during the time of journey giving them an immersive travel experience. In addition, these vistadome coaches also have state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

NFR also did not lag behind. The very first vistadome services in NFR were introduced in 02 (Two) sections on 28 th August, 2021, viz., Guwahati- New Haflong and New Jalpaiguri- Alipurduar. These two services were introduced in these routes to promote tourism and cultural heritage of the Northeast and the North Bengal region. The introduction of such world class services attracted tourists from both domestic and international region. The impeccable natural beauty of both the regions can be promoted giving tourism industry a boom.