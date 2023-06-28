NRF holds special campaign on illegal acts

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway has been conducting special campaigns against the menaces of stone pelting and alarm chain pulling on trains.

The campaigns are being conducted covering nearby localities of railway tracks and stations, villages, schools, passengers at stations etc.The aim is to counsel them about the consequence of such menaces on trains and its repercussions on passenger safety and train operations. Posters and pamphlets are being distributed to make peoples aware about the perils of such menaces.

RPF deployment has been done in sections/areas where incidents of stone pelting normally take place to ensure safe passage of trains. A total of 38 incidents of stone pelting were reported over N. F. Railway during the year 2022.

Till 24 th June of the current year 37 incidents were reported and 9 persons were arrested in this connection. Pelting stones or similar objects on trains is a criminal offence under sections 153 & 154 prescribed in Railway Act. On the other hand, a total of 1464 incidents of alarm chain pulling were reported over N. F. Railway during the year 2022. Till 24 th June of the current year 661 incidents were reported, 639 persons were arrested and prosecuted and fine above Rs. 1.52 lakhs were collected in this connection.