NR GM inspects USBRL project in J&K

Dehradun: Shobhan Chaudhuri, general manager of Northern Railways (NR), recently conducted an inspection of the Srinagar-Sangaldan Section of the USBRL Project in Jammu and Kashmir. Accompanied by CAO/USBRL SC Gupta and senior officers from Firozpur Division, IRCON, and KRCL, the visit encompassed various facets of railway operations. Chaudhuri meticulously reviewed passenger train maintenance, infrastructure projects, and passenger satisfaction levels.

He personally inspected the DEMU passenger train 04618 from Srinagar to Pampore, emphasizing cleanliness and service quality. Ongoing projects such as new traffic facilities, goods sheds, and passenger amenity enhancements were comprehensively evaluated to ensure alignment with regional needs and

operational efficiency.